Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $500.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,060 shares of company stock worth $579,055 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

