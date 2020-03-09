Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In other Childrens Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $737.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $116.84.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.