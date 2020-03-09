Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Franco Nevada posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $11.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.67. 2,137,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,899. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.58, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $122.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

