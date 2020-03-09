Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce $40.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.80 million to $40.21 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $162.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $162.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $164.44 million, with estimates ranging from $163.51 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. HBT Financial has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $85,410 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

