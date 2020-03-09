Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. InterDigital Wireless reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IDCC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $2.96 on Monday, reaching $48.03. 420,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $72.66.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

