Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce sales of $23.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.78 million and the highest is $24.10 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $111.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $111.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $125.50 million to $126.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IntriCon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 million, a PE ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 307,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.