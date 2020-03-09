Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $210.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.75 million and the lowest is $203.00 million. Seattle Genetics posted sales of $195.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year sales of $950.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.25 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,294 shares of company stock worth $6,701,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $114.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

