Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.07. Targa Resources reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,364,000 after buying an additional 130,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,146,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,568,000 after buying an additional 93,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,825,000 after buying an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.64. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

