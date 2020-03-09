Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,128 shares of company stock worth $1,152,112. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 587,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 302,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $719.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

