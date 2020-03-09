Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.05. 3,108,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,892. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

