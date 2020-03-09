Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $10.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

