Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.36. Tripadvisor reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $22.00 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tripadvisor by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 15.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 43.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

