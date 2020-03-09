Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to post ($1.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Urogen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($4.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($2.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16).

Several analysts have commented on URGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $27.02. 284,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,703. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

