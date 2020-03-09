Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $283.97 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $486.92 million and approximately $283.97 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, HitBTC, GOPAX and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,263,206 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, Coinrail, BCEX, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, HitBTC, Kuna, Altcoin Trader, Coinut, CEX.IO, Binance, Cryptopia, Gemini, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Instant Bitex, WEX, C2CX, Bitinka, Kraken, Allcoin, Bittrex, LocalTrade, Coinroom, Huobi, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, YoBit, Crex24, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BigONE, CoinExchange, Graviex, Exmo, Cryptohub, Ovis, Gate.io, GOPAX, Bitlish, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, LBank and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.