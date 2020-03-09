Zebi (ZCO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Koinex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, LATOKEN, OKEx, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

