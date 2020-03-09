Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Makaira Partners LLC

Makaira Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 19.1% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Makaira Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Zebra Technologies worth $87,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

ZBRA stock opened at $202.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.