Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,598 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,915,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Wedbush upped their price target on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.