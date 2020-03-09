Zero Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Zero has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $169,647.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Zero has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,299,736 coins and its circulating supply is 8,253,326 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

