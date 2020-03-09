Zetacoin (ZET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,955.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $146,815.00 and approximately $7,955.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,228,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

