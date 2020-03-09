Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $62.56 million and $10.19 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, Bithumb and FCoin. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,242,441,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,974,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, AirSwap, Huobi, Hotbit, Korbit, BitMart, FCoin, HitBTC, Binance, DEx.top, GOPAX, Koinex, Bithumb, DragonEX, Coinhub, OTCBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Coinone, Tokenomy, BiteBTC, WazirX, Upbit, UEX, Bitbns, Kyber Network, BitForex, Kucoin, DDEX and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

