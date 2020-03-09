Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,291 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.57% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $31.03. 9,837,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

