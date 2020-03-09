Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 130,385 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.75. 14,521,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,088. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

