ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 0.2% This Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $206,736.00 and approximately $358.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,761,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,761,237 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.