ZumCoin Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $606,758.00 and $3.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

