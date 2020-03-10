-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). SVMK reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVMK. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

SVMK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 23,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,823. SVMK has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,527 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,165. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after buying an additional 2,170,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $21,206,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SVMK by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after buying an additional 971,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in SVMK by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after buying an additional 791,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 786,128 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.