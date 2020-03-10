-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at $919,822.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 45,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBEV stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 1,129,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,240. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

