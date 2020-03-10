-$0.08 EPS Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

OXFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 171,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,496. The stock has a market cap of $343.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.69 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 699,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,353 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 382,035 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

