-$0.14 EPS Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Mediwound posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDWD shares. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 118,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,494. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. Mediwound has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mediwound by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

