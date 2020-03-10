$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Square posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

SQ traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,797,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,023,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a PEG ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.69.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 100.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Square by 36,903.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 89,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.