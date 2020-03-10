$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 101,773,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,086,727. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.