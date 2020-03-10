$0.28 EPS Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.74. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,360 shares of company stock worth $3,969,701 in the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,542. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

