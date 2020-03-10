-$0.31 EPS Expected for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. Exterran has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,042,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,820,712. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Exterran by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exterran by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Exterran by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Exterran by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

