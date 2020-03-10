$0.36 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 14,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,115. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $828.52 million, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

