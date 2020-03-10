$0.36 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 14,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,115. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $828.52 million, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply