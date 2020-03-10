-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. Global Eagle Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENT opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.