-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE MAXR opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $930.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.