-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Xencor reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of XNCR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 564,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,689 shares of company stock worth $5,808,725 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 76.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Xencor by 121.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.