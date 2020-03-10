$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.49. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $99.13.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
