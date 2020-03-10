$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.49. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

