$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,975. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,638. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.22. Qualys has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

