$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.56.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $8.51 on Tuesday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 730,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,187. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

