-$0.69 EPS Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.56). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.