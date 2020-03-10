$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

SWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

