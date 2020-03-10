$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.81. SilverBow Resources posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

