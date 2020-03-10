$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. Lennar reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2,462.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 686,810 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,341,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,164,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 4,881,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,647. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

