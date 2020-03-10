$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.58. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 779.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 148,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 131,824 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 34.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 79,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.8% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.