$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($13.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $56,850,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,655,000 after buying an additional 3,386,582 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 29.3% in the third quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 135.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,298,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after buying an additional 1,887,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

