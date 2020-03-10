0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0025

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $841,375.22 and $121,715.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00482283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.39 or 0.06384157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00057713 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012491 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003738 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

