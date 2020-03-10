$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Five analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Workday posted sales of $825.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,766 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,534 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

