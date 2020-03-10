$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $970.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,863,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 422,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. Gartner has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

