$1.16 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verint Systems by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6,602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

