$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH also reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

